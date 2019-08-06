FX Renews Atlanta for Season 4...With Season 3 Production Finally Set

After making a big splash in the world of TV—including picking up five Emmys and two Golden Globes—Atlanta disappeared. But your wait for the Donald Glover to return is coming to an end...soon. FX announced production on season three, previously ordered in June 2018, and season four, announced today, will begin next spring. Both seasons are eight episodes each.

"What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, said in a statement. "This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners."