Huda Kattan Puts Everything on the Line in Huda Boss Season 2 Trailer

Huda Boss? It's still Huda Kattan.

E! News has your exclusive first look at season two of Huda Boss, the Facebook Watch series about the beauty blogger, found and CEO of Huda Beauty and her family.

"Making noise in the beauty takes somebody who's a badass boss," Huda says in the trailer below.

The new series follows Huda, along with sisters Mona and Alya, and husband Chris, as the business expands into America. But with the biggest product rollout ever, profits are down and that puts everything at risk.