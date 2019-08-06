Huda Kattan Puts Everything on the Line in Huda Boss Season 2 Trailer

Facebook
Huda Boss? It's still Huda Kattan.
E! News has your exclusive first look at season two of Huda Boss, the Facebook Watch series about the beauty blogger, found and CEO of Huda Beauty and her family.
"Making noise in the beauty takes somebody who's a badass boss," Huda says in the trailer below.
The new series follows Huda, along with sisters Mona and Alya, and husband Chris, as the business expands into America. But with the biggest product rollout ever, profits are down and that puts everything at risk.
"If it doesn't smash every other eyeliner out there, it's not going to happen," she says.
Huda must wrestle with her passion for creating with her future at the company. Meanwhile, Mona will introduce viewers to the man of her dreams…but will her family approve?
"Huda Beauty is doing so well, we've grown like crazy…We're competing in the big leagues," Huda says.
Season two premieres Tuesday, at 9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch on Tuesday, Aug. 20. New episodes drop every Tuesday and Wednesdays with make-up tutorials dropping on Thursdays. The finale will debut October 23.
"I want to shake things up, I want people to talk about it," she says. "It's really important that our brand flips the industry upside."