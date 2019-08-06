How Travis Fimmel and Luke Bracey Prepared to Play Real-Life Soldiers in Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan

Playing real-life soldiers was both an honour and a huge responsibility for Travis Fimmel and Luke Bracey.

The Australian actors star in the tense Vietnam War drama Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, which follows the efforts of 108 Australian and New Zealand soldiers who held off an estimated 2000 North Vietnamese soldiers on August 18, 1966.

Fimmel (who portrays Major Harry Smith) and Bracey (who plays Sergeant Bob Buick) met—and learnt a lot from—the men who inspired their roles in the film.

"There's such a soul to all of them, all the boys. We had a couple of beers with them. They're great guys," 40-year-old Vikings alum Fimmel told E! News. "They talk about the story like it was yesterday, it's so fresh in their mind. It's not something you move on from."