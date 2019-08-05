Angelina Jolie Is "Very Proud" as Son Maddox Enrolls in South Korean University

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 2:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie

George Pimentel/WireImage

Maddox Jolie-Pitt is heading off to college.

E! News has learned that the eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will start classes at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, in late August. A source tells E! News that mom Angelina is "very proud" of the 18-year-old, who will be studying biochemistry at school.

According to People, who was first to report the college-bound news, Angelina will be dropping Maddox off at the university later this month.

"She will miss seeing him as much, but he's ready," an insider tells the outlet.

Maddox's siblings—PaxZaharaShilohVivienne and Knox—will also surely miss their brother as he heads to school.

Watch

Angelina Jolie Reveals if Maddox Will Produce Again

"He's very close to his siblings and they all hope to visit," the source shares with People.

Back in 2017, Angelina opened up to E! News about Maddox working in Hollywood after he executive produced the film First They Killed My Father.

When asked if there's more producing in her eldest son's future, the Oscar winner told E! News' Zuri Hall, "Maddox worked hard. It's up to him. This [film] is very important to him, but I think so."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Angelina Jolie , Brad Pitt , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.