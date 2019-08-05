Inside Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lori Harvey's PDA-Packed Italian Vacation With Her Family

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 1:12 PM
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lori Harvey continue to fuel romance rumors.
The 49-year-old music mogul and the 22-year-old stepdaughter of Steve Harvey are currently enjoying a vacation in Italy with her family, including the TV host. Diddy and Lori, who was previously linked to Diddy's son Justin Combs, first sparked relationship speculation in July after photos emerged of the duo out for a midnight stroll in New York City. Now, the rumored couple continues to raise eyebrows on their trip overseas.
"Lori and Diddy have been on vacation with her family along the Amalfi Coast of Italy. They flew in together from New York and have been visiting many of the coastal villages with her mom, Marjorie, and step dad, Steve Harvey," a source tells E! News. "They spent a few days at Il San Pietro in Positano before heading to Capri and Porto Cervo."
"On Saturday afternoon they had a beautiful lunch at La Conca del Sogna in Nerano," the insider shares. "They took a small boat to get to the private restaurant cove and spent several hours eating great food and admiring the views."
"The family took over two long tables on the deck. Lori and Diddy sat next to each other and ate mussels, clams and seafood pasta while toasting with glasses of rose," the source continues. "Steve was seated directly behind Diddy and they had a lot to talk about and some great laughs. They were turning around in their chairs to share stories and they seemed very comfortable together."
According to the insider, Diddy had "no problem" being affectionate with Lori in front of her parents.
"He was whispering in her ear and kissing her cheek from time to time. She had her arm around him and was stroking his ear and kissing him," the source tells E! News. "They shared food passing it between the two tables and had a great time. At the end of the meal Lori got up and gave Steve a little shoulder massage in his chair. Diddy stayed behind for a dessert wine and took shots of it with a friend. They all left the restaurant and beach club on a small boat and went back to Positano for the evening."
Let's take a look at more photos from Diddy and Lori's family vacation!
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The rumored couple was spotted laughing together during their trip.
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Diddy and Lori spent time with her parents, including stepdad Steve Harvey.
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Lori was spotted sharing a laugh with her stepdad at the restaurant.
