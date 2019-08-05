Look Back at Britney Spears' Cutest Mommy Moments and Best Family Photos

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 12:19 PM

Britney Spears

Instagram

Britney Spears is one "Lucky" lady.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a few photos of herself enjoying a day at Disneyland with her sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline. The Grammy winner noted the trio had a "great time" at the California park and even took a ride on Splash Mountain.

"My boys are older now, so they don't like their picture taken ever... so I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!!" she wrote in part of the caption. "Such a great place !!!!!"

It's hard to believe the boys are already in their early teenage years. As fans will recall, Spears welcomed Sean, now 13, with her now-ex Kevin Federline in 2005. The pair then welcomed Jayden, now 12, a year later. 

Over the years,  Spears has enjoyed several memorable moments with her boys. To look back at a few of their cutest family photos, check out the gallery.

Watch

Britney Spears Sparks Engagement Rumors

Enjoy the trip down memory lane!

Britney Spears

Instagram

Doing a Little Painting

Spears shares a video of her enjoying some arts and crafts with her sons in 2018.

Britney Spears

Instagram

Sharing a Laugh

"Getting silly with my kids on our day off from tour!" the artist captions the 2018 post.

Britney Spears

Instagram

Granting Your Wish

"This was from our lil trip to see Aladdin," Spears captions the 2018 photo. "What a great show!!!!"

 

Britney Spears

Instagram

Spending Sundays With Mom

"Love when we go to our favorite spot on Sundays," she writes on Instagram in 2018. "The boys are bigger than me now!!!!!"

Britney Spears

Instagram

Traveling Abroad

The family members enjoy a trip to London during Spears' Piece of Me Tour. 

Britney Spears

Instagram

Catching Some Waves

The boys and their mom do a little surfing during their 2017 trip to Hawaii.

Britney Spears

Instagram

Playing With Their Pup

"Going for a walk with my son and the dog always does wonders for my mood..." she writes in 2017.

Britney Spears

Instagram

Exploring Life Under the Sea

The dynamic duo see some aquatic creatures in Las Vegas in 2016.

Britney Spears

Instagram

Getting Ready for the Holidays

Spears and her boys celebrate Thanksgiving with their famous family members, including her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

"Happy gobble gobble!" the Grammy winner writes in 2015.

 

Britney Spears

Instagram

Riding the Rides

The "Oops...I Did It Again" star celebrates July 4, 2015 at the Happiest Place on Earth. 

Britney Spears

Instagram

Soaking Up the Sun

The "Toxic" singer shares a picture of her enjoying "the mermaid life" in 2015.

Britney Spears

Instagram

Looking So Grown-Up

Spears is one "Lucky" mom.

Britney Spears, Sean Federline, Jayden James Federline, Maddie Briann Aldridge

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Walking the Red Carpet

The artist's sons help her hold up the surf board at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards.

Britney Spears

Instagram

Posing for the Camera

The terrific trio share a sweet smile in this 2015 pic.

Britney Spears

Instagram

Perfecting the Pout

Look at these cuties!

Britney Spears

Instagram

Wearing Some Spooktacular Costumes

The singer and her two boys go all out for Halloween 2014.

Britney Spears

Instagram

Celebrating Mother's Day

"I've got the two cutest boys in the world!" she captions the 2013 pic. "I hope y'all are having as nice of a #mothersday as I am!"

Britney Spears, Sean Federline, Jayden James Federline

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Enjoying a Movie Night

The proud mama takes her boys to see the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs 2 in 2013.

Britney Spears, Sean Federline, Jayden James Federline

Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers via Getty Images

Having a Ball

The boys enjoy a sweet treat with their mom at this 2013 game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

Britney Spears, Sean Federline, Jayden James Federline, The Lion King

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Disney's THE LION KING At Mandalay Bay

Taking in a Show

The singer takes her sons to the Broadway production of The Lion King in 2011.

We can't wait to see more adorable family photos in the future!

