Stephanie Pratt Wastes No Time Stirring Up Drama Between Spencer and Brody on The Hills: New Beginnings

It's New Beginnings, but old drama for The Hills.

In the exclusive sneak peek below, Stephanie Pratt comes to her brother, Spencer Pratt, with some news. It might not be surprising news, but it's something she feels the need to share regardless—she's fighting with Brody Jenner.

"I'm hesitant to tell Spencer about what happened with Brody, I mean, just for damage control essentially. If I tell him this, he's going to be after Brody and it's going to just be even more poisonous for our group of friends," Stephanie says.