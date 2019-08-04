From Cold Rewards to Reordered Tribal Council Votes: 9 Secrets You Might Not Know About Australian Survivor

Survivors ready!

Any superfan of Australian Survivor knows exactly what it takes to outwit, outplay and outlast in the game, whether it's how to start a fire, where to find an immunity idol or when a merge is about to go down.

But there are still some things viewers might not know about shooting the local version of the franchise (Champions V Contenders airs Sunday-Tuesday at 7.30pm on Ten).

We caught up with Australian Survivor host Jonathan LaPaglia, 49, to find out what really goes on behind the scenes—and it's a real game-changer.