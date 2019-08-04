Sean ''Diddy'' Combs and Lori Harvey Vacation With Her Dad Steve Harvey Amid Dating Rumors

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Aug. 4, 2019 2:07 PM
As the saying goes: When in Rome!
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lori Harvey were spotted hanging out together again, but this time, the two were seen getting lunch with Lori's famous father, Steve Harvey.
On Saturday, the hip hop mogul and the 22-year-old star were all smiles and seemed to enjoy a beautiful sunny day in Nerano, Italy. During their day time outing, the 62-year-old talk show host and his wife Marjorie Harvey joined the pair for a fancy feast.
Of course, Diddy and Lori's recent hang out has only added more fuel to the romance rumors swirling around. Just a few weeks ago, the two were spotted on a romantic stroll in New York City. The pair were seen taking a midnight walk in the Soho neighborhood. What's more? They looked tew cute in their matching outfits.
While the two could simply be close friends, fans are speculating something more is brewing.
In fact, in recent months, the music legend and Harvey have been seen at multiple events, including a dinner in Malibu.
Making things even more eyebrow-raising, last month, Lori appeared to be wearing a large diamond ring on that finger. However, she took to Instagram Stories to clear the air and set the record straight.
"I'm not engaged," she shared on social media in June. "Stop believing everything y'all read on a blog."
Fans might recall that the 22-year-old star previously dated Diddy's 25-year-old son, Justin Combs. The two were last seen together in February. Lori hung out with Justin at his father's famous Super Bowl party.
As of now, Diddy and Lori have yet to comment on their rumored romance.
