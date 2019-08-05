Annaliese Puccini Previews Her Second Chance at Love After Shocking Bachelor in Paradise Split

When signing up for Bachelor in Paradise, your favorite contestants dream of that fairy-tale ending.

After all, it's happened for more than a few stars including Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert as well as Carly Waddell and Evan Bass. But as viewers know all too well, not every member of Bachelor Nation finds their happily ever after.

For Annaliese Puccini's last season on Bachelor in Paradise, the former Bachelor contestant thought she found someone special in Kamil Nicalek.

But in a shocking reunion moment, Kamil blindsided his girlfriend by breaking up with her in front of Chris Harrison and millions of viewers.

"The outpouring of support was overwhelming," Annaliese shared with E! News exclusively at ALT 98.7's Summer Camp presented by Subaru. "People were so kind and I think a lot of women could relate to what I went through and I didn't feel alone when I was going through it."