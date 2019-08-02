Graham Sierota Has Autism and ''Misunderstood'' Interaction With Travis Barker's Daughter, Family Says

The family and bandmates of Echosmith drummer Graham Sierota wants the public to know he had no malicious intent in contacting Travis Barker's 13-year-old daughter on social media.

Sierota, 20, found himself in hot water earlier this week when Alabama Luella Barker claimed she had received messages from the musician on Instagram, including one where he called her "beautiful" and invited her to his home for a party. Alabama posted images of their alleged correspondence on social media, which prompted her famous father to speak out on the matter.

The Blink 182 rocker publicly slammed the "predatory behavior," which Sierota ultimately apologized for. Now in a new statement to E! News, those closest to Sierota have shared that he lives with Autism Spectrum Disorder and has "difficulty understanding social cues."

"We have never publicly addressed this in the past," the statement read, "but given the events of the last few days, we feel compelled to speak out now to offer some additional context and insight into the unfortunate misunderstandings that occurred and clear up the deeply hurtful mischaracterizations of Graham."