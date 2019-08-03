The Bachelor's Idea of Happily Ever After Has Been Evolving Before Your Very Eyes

For the first time in The Bachelor's long history, a Bachelorette proposed to one of her suitors.

No, Hannah Brown didn't get down on one knee and propose marriage to Tyler Cameron. The 24-year-old former pageant queen just flirtatiously asked the fan-favorite runner-up if he wanted to grab a drink sometime as a live studio audience and millions of viewers watching the After the Final Rose special, just moments after she confirmed she's no longer with her fiancée Jed Wyatt after it was revealed he went on the show with a girlfriend.

But rather then see a broken Bachelorette crumble after she learned the man she "prayed for" ever since she was little girl wasn't who he pretended to be (and sang about) all season long, Bachelor Nation saw a fully-formed, articulate and confident woman refuse to be the ashes of a wannabe singer-songwriter's failed attempt to use the show and her for a fast pace to fame.

"The Tyler thing was a complete sort of audible, but for her the happy ending was just discovering who she was," Rob Mills, ABC's Senior Vice President, Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming, told E! News of Hannah's unusual ending. "It was great for Hannah to say, ‘No, I'm better and stronger than this.'"