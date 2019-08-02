The Hills' Brody Jenner and Wife Kaitlynn Carter Break Up

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter are going their separate ways.

A source confirms the split to E! News, saying that Kaitlynn has already moved out of their Malibu, Calif. home.

The former couple, who documented the highs and lows of married life on the latest season of The Hills: New Beginnings, got married in Indonesia last June. A separate insider also reveals that despite exchanging vows in a lavish ceremony, Brody and Kaitlynn were actually never legally married.

Tension between Brody, 35, and Kaitlynn, 30, reached an all-time high on the MTV reality TV series when the 2018 Woolsey Fire in Southern California threatened to burn their house. At the time, Brody refused to evacuate as Kaitlynn sought refuge with relatives.

Cameras also followed the stars as Kaitlynn confronted her now-ex over his claim that they were in an "open relationship," as well as Brody's reluctance to start a family of their own.