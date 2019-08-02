Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Kick Off Italian Wedding Celebrations on Luxury Yacht

SplashNews.com
by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 1:21 PM
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have set sail toward their happily ever after!
Six months after legally tying the knot, the supermodel and German rock musician have touched down in Italy for a second, larger wedding celebration with their loved ones.
On Friday, the bride and groom kicked off the festivities by taking a ride around the island of Capri on one of the world's most historic luxury yachts, the Christina O. Once chartered by Princess Grace Kelly and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis for their own wedding receptions, it's obvious Heidi and Tom have picked the perfect location to properly seal the deal on their love story.
A source tells E! News that the couple's family and friends arrived on a smaller boat before boarding the 325-foot yacht this afternoon.
Klum, 46, looked positively glowing in a white lace gown and matching heels, as the 29-year-old Tokio Hotel bandmate paired white trousers with a dark green blazer and light blue button up.
Of the romantic outing, our insider adds, "The girls were in bikinis and a lot of guys were shirtless. Everyone has been spending time swimming in the ocean, going in the hot tub on the deck and partying on the yacht with food and drinks."
"Heidi and Tom look very relaxed and happy before their wedding," the onlooker shares. "They have lots of friends around but are never too far from each other. When they come together they always hug and kiss passionately."
Over the past week, the former Project Runway host has documented her and Tom's many European adventures with their nearest and dearest. Appropriately decked out in bridal white from head to toe, Heidi has enjoyed taking limoncello shots with her hubby's twin brother, touring the city and relaxing by the water.
This marks Klum's third marriage. She was previously married to stylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and to singer Seal from 2005 to 2014. She and Seal share sons Henry, 13, and Johan, 12, and daughter Lou, 9. He also adopted Leni, Klum's 15-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
