Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron and More Descendants 3 Stars Reveal How Their Characters Have Evolved

They've all got new attitudes and new looks to go with the new battle they're fighting.

Sofia Carson says that while in the first movie, her character was very much a princess, she's now got her own fashion line.

"She's a business woman executive who made her dreams come true," Carson says.

Booboo Stewart says Jay has learned to trust in his team and chosen family, and Dove Cameron explains that Mal used to live on the defensive, but at the beginning of D3, "she's really stepped into her own, taking all these obstacles and she's turning it into this person she wants to be."

"Carlos' sort of evolution from the first movie to the third is really a kid who has only ever been shown one way of living to, in the third movie, really having an understanding of wow, I can make choices on my own," says Cameron Boyce.