The Bachelor Australia’s Vakoo Explains Why She Disappeared in Episode 2

Don't fret! Vakoo took to Instagram to explain her absence and assure fans that she's still in the running to win Matt Agnew's heart.

"Conjunctivitis got the best of me before tonight's rose ceremony," she posted in an Instagram Story. "But never fear, Matt gave me my rose off camera."

The eye disease is highly contagious but fortunately easily treatable, so expect to see Vakoo back in action with the 31-year-old astrophysicist in episode 3.