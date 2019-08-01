Bazzi Reveals His Australian Girlfriend Didn't Like His Hit Song "I.F.L.Y"

Nathan Congleton/NBC
by Ksenija Lukich | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 8:55 PM
Nathan Congleton/NBC
Who doesn't dream of having a song written about them?
It's the ultimate in romance, but American musician Bazzi's model girlfriend, Renee Herbert, wasn't too happy when she first heard his latest hit song.
Bazzi, who was in Australia this week to perform at Nova's Red Room, revealed that his Queensland-born girlfriend didn't love "I.F.L.Y" (which stands for I F--king Love You) when it first came out.
"She actually didn't like it because I shouted out her sister in the song," the 21-year-old (real name Andrew Bazzi) told E! News in Sydney. "Cause the line is, ‘God made you a twin and you're the one I see, but shout-out to Elisha that's my baby.' I don't know why she didn't like that, but it's meaning her sister is still my homie."
(To catch you up to speed: Renee and Elisha are identical twins and models, and have an identical 1.4 million Instagram followers each.)
Bazzi shot to mainstream fame in 2018 when his debut song "Mine" became an internet meme and it has since racked up more than 143 million views on his YouTube channel.
His global success and busy touring schedule means navigating a relationship is hard, but Bazzi told us that he and Renee enjoy their time apart.
"It's difficult, but it works for both of our lives," the LA-based artist said. "We're both very busy with our own careers and the personal time and space we get for ourselves is helpful."
The couple won't be apart for long this time though; Herbert announced on Instagram Thursday that she and Elisha will be moving to America. "I have a lot of mixed emotions but I'm excited to try something new and start a new chapter of my life with my other half," the 20-year-old captioned her post.
As for Bazzi, the "Paradise" singer has just wrapped a number of shows in Asia. While Australia isn't on his tour schedule just yet, it's definitely on the horizon.
"Australia showed me so much love and my fans seem so kind and they've been so supportive," he said, "so I'm looking forward to getting out here for real."
Bazzi's mixtape Soul Searching is out August 8.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?