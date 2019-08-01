Bazzi Reveals His Australian Girlfriend Didn't Like His Hit Song "I.F.L.Y"

Who doesn't dream of having a song written about them?

It's the ultimate in romance, but American musician Bazzi's model girlfriend, Renee Herbert, wasn't too happy when she first heard his latest hit song.

Bazzi, who was in Australia this week to perform at Nova's Red Room, revealed that his Queensland-born girlfriend didn't love "I.F.L.Y" (which stands for I F--king Love You) when it first came out.

"She actually didn't like it because I shouted out her sister in the song," the 21-year-old (real name Andrew Bazzi) told E! News in Sydney. "Cause the line is, ‘God made you a twin and you're the one I see, but shout-out to Elisha that's my baby.' I don't know why she didn't like that, but it's meaning her sister is still my homie."

(To catch you up to speed: Renee and Elisha are identical twins and models, and have an identical 1.4 million Instagram followers each.)