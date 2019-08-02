90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Star Rebecca Was Perfectly Happy Being Alone...Until She Met 26-Year-Old Zied

With three marriages under her belt, grown kids and a thriving private investigator career, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rebecca was all set to stay single.

"I was perfectly happy just being alone," she says in the exclusive clip above. "Unfortunately, that's not how it worked out."

Nope, Rebecca met Zied on Facebook. His picture popped up under the people she may know, "and I thought, ‘Oh my god, he is gorgeous!'" She friended him, and then found out he's 20 years her journey and lives in Tunisia.