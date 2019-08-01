Wendy Williams and Ex Kevin Hunter List Their Home for $1.8 Million Amid Divorce

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 2:16 PM
Wendy Williams and ex Kevin Hunter are unloading their New Jersey home of 10 years amid their split.
In April, the 54-year-old Wendy Williams Show host filed for divorce from her husband, a former executive producer her series and father of their 18-year-old son Kevin Jr., after 21 years of marriage. In May, Williams revealed that she moved to New York City, to "the ultimate bachelorette pad high atop everything" and that it has a "really, really good view."
On Friday, the former couple put their Livingston Township, NJ home on the market for $1.8 million—just a little below the estimated market price, suggesting the two want to unload it as quickly as possible. If they sell it for this sum, they will also take a financial hit, as they purchased the house in 2009 for $2.1 million.
The two-story, 5,700-square-foot property rests on about 0.7 acres of land and is 20 years old. It contains five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, as well as a finished basement, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a master suite with a marble master bathroom, two large walk-in closets, grand foyer with marble floors and a large backyard with a sports court, patio and koi pond.
Williams and Hunter's split came amid rumors that he had cheated on her and had fathered a child with another woman. A source had told E! News that the talk show host filed for divorce after she and her husband "had a confrontation over his alleged mistress" and that "Kevin admitted to the affair and to fathering the child."
The divorce has been ugly; In his counterclaim, Hunter demanded rehabilitative and permanent alimony, equitable distribution of all personal assets legally acquired during the marriage, to have Williams pay his attorney fees and also pay for child support and college expenses for Kevin Jr.
In July, Hunter and the couple's son allegedly got into a physical altercation and the 18-year-old was charged with assault. He pleaded not guilty. The case was soon dismissed and the men reconciled.
realtor.com/Getty Images
Meanwhile, Williams has moved on with a new man. In July, she announced on the Wendy Williams Show that she's "not on the market anymore," adding, "I'm not in love, but there's somebody that I'm crazy about." She said her new beau is a doctor who has adult children from a previous marriage.
