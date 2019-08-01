Yes, Even Olivia Wilde's Kids Have "Defcon 1" Temper Tantrums in Public

Olivia Wilde is sharing a heartwarming story about a simple act of kindness.

The Booksmart director, who has kids Otis, 5, and Daisy, 2, with longtime love Jason Sudeikis, took to Twitter on Thursday to tell her fans about her son's "level 10" public meltdown. According to Wilde, the incident—which occurred earlier this week—was "chaos."

"Couple days ago my kid was having a level 10, defcon 1, couldn't-control-his-body meltdown at a restaurant," Wilde recalled to her social media followers. "It happens. Poor guy was hungry as hell and overwhelmed. I was holding four bags and my 2 yr old. It was chaos."