Why Pregnant Shawn Johnson Needed To Open Up About Her Miscarriage Experience

Over the past decade, more and more people have started to open up publicly on social media about sensitive health issues, including miscarriages. Johnson and East received scores of supportive messages from women who had gone through the same thing she did.

"I desperately wanted to hear other people's stories and how they handled it and how they healed and how they mended themselves from that experience," Johnson said. "And I would just sit in front of the computer for hours, reading comments and stories, and piece by piece, I kind of built this community that helped me get back on my feet. And from that, my husband got on board, and he's like, 'I think this, if done properly, in the right way, protecting our family, protecting you, we could share our experience since our community helped us so much, it's like a way for us to help them."

Her being pregnant again, she said, is "a terrifying experience" for the couple.

"Both of us, being athletes, we're used to people saying, 'Eat this, do that,' and you can fix it," she said. "With a baby, in a pregnancy, there's really nothing you can do except wait. So for us, it was really scary and we kind of just leaned on each other to pray out way through it."

"I hope I never offend anyone," she later said. "I never mean to offend anyone. We're very new to this and so we're just praying to be able to hold our baby some day and raise them for the rest of their life. But I hope they would take away that because of what we've gone through so far, just the crazy experiences, that like we're praying and hopeful for every pregnancy, for everyone trying to get pregnant, for every baby out there, in the most good-intentioned way."