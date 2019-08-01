Surprise! Amanda Knox Is Married

While her wedding is not for another six months, Amanda Knox is already a Mrs.

It was less than a year ago that the criminal justice activist, who was famously exonerated in the murder case of her roommate Meredith Kercher, announced her engagement to boyfriend Christopher Robinson following an elaborate science fiction-inspired proposal. While their wedding will take place in February 2020, it turns out they are already legally married.

According to online records, the pair applied for a marriage certificate in King County in Knox's native Washington shortly after the proposal on Nov. 21, 2018 and a certificate was issued on Dec. 1, 2018. The discovery made headlines on Thursday, spurring the pair to issue a statement on their wedding website.

"We filed paperwork to be legally married in December of last year to simplify our taxes and insurance. But we have not yet celebrated our wedding with our loved ones," the press release read. "This is, frankly, no one's business but our own, and should be no more shocking than the fact that we've been living together for years." They noted their wedding will take place on Feb. 29, 2020.