Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Husband Kroy Get Frisky in NSFW Pics Taken By Daughters

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 7:50 AM

Kim Zociak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann, Vacation, Beach, Turks and Caicos Islands

Ariana Biermann / Instagram / Kim Zociak-Biermann

What are daughters for?

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are enjoying a family vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands, and just because their kids are with them, doesn't mean they aren't having some romantic fun in the sun...and documenting it on camera.

The 41-year-old Don't Be Tardy... star and The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday a photo of her and her 33-year-old husband posing on the beach, with her wearing a bikini and him in a pair of Speedos and both in snorkling gear, as well as a pic of the two making out in the ocean. The photographer? There were two: Their daughters Ariana Biermann, 17, and Brielle Biermann, 22, the two eldest of the couple's six children.

"Findin dollars and [tongue emoji] you juicy thing @kroybiermann photo credit @arianabiermann (I know you wanted to barf)," Kim wrote.

"Ummm i took the second," Brielle commented.

Watch

NeNe Leaks and Kim Zolciak's Epic Fight in Barcelona

Kim and Kroy have been married for more than seven years and also share sons KJ, 8, Kash, who will turn 7 in a couple of week, and 5-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane.

Kim Zociak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann, Vacation, Beach, Turks and Caicos Islands

Ariana Biermann / Instagram / Kim Zociak-Biermann

Kroy adopted Birelle and Ariana, Kim's daughters from previous relationships, in 2013.

