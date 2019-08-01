Alicia Keys Needed to Hear a Girl Power Anthem, So She Gifted Us With Several

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 7:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Alicia Keys, Harper's Bazaar

Sometimes, even queen of confidence Alicia Keys needs a spark to help set her on fire.

Enter: her own, empowering AF music. "A majority of those songs—‘A Woman's Worth,' ‘Superwoman,' and ‘Girl on Fire'—were written when I was not feeling worthy," the 15-time Grammy winner revealed to Harper's Bazaar for their September Icons issue. "They were always songs that I needed to hear because I was going through a time when I was feeling down and needed to be reminded that this is who I am and this is what I deserve." (And we're eternally grateful for that.)

Indeed, regardless of how she's feeling going into a new song, once its recorded, she's flying high.

"Every time I create something, I feel it's the best thing I've ever done," she confessed to the outlet. "I might experience self-doubt in the process, but once I've finished I feel very confident. I still have that childlike wonder."

Watch

Alicia Keys Praises the Truly Inspirational Oprah Winfrey

Expect the same inspiring anthems off of her upcoming album.

"It reflects where I am today," the 38-year-old teased. "The deeper acceptance I have of who I am as a full human being, the flaws, the pieces that I used to push aside because I wasn't ready to embrace the anger or the fear or the crazy."

Her kids Egypt, 8, and Genesis, 4, have helped her find that direction.

"Motherhood gave me a stronger sense of clarity," the artist, wed to Swizz Beatz, explained. "I used to be less aware of how I wanted to spend my time and more influenced by other people. After I had my kids, I felt like I had found my North Star. I was less wasteful; I worked more effectively."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Alicia Keys , Music , Magazines , Interviews , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.