Dwayne the Rock Johnson's Late-Night Eating Habits Will Make You Feel Better About Your Own

When it comes to the art of the cheat meal, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is devout.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Wednesday, the Hobbs & Shaw star got to chatting about one of the highlights of his Instagram feed: his larger-than-life cheat meals.

"You do everything extreme. You go hard," Fallon said of Johnson's workout regimen and culinary rewards.

"Yes, it's very important—the cheat meals," the star said. "I'm into pancakes. I'm into sushi." As evidenced by one snap, sometimes he's into both at the same time.

"I wouldn't recommend that," he quipped of the unusual combination.