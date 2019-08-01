Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Unfollowed Absolutely Everyone on Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are cleaning house.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unfollowed literally everyone on Instagram. But, before the backlash comes pouring in, allow them to explain themselves. Known for highlighting charities through their social media, the parents of Archie Harrison have asked for fans to nominate which 15 accounts should be crowned with their follow later this month.

"For the month of August we look to you for help," the duo wrote. "We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is.... Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large"

"Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow," the message continued. "We will choose 15 accounts and follow them next Monday, as we spend the month of August acknowledging the Forces for Change in all of our lives."