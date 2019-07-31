Tommy Little Reveals He’s "Smooched" Two Current Bachelor Australia Contestants

Tommy Little is one to kiss and tell.

On the Hit radio show Carrie & Tommy on Wednesday, the comedian revealed he's been romantically "linked to" two women currently on The Bachelor Australia.

"I think we leave things quite vague," Little explained to co-host Carrie Bickmore when asked to define his relationship with the contestants. However, he did confirm he had "smooched" both women, just "not at the same time".

On The Project later that night, Little and Bickmore revisited the issue when astrophysicist Matt Agnew joined them live at the desk.