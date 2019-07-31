Elizabeth Olsen Is Engaged to Musician Boyfriend Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen has some new bling to show off!

A source confirms to E! News that the 30-year-old star and her longtime boyfriend Robbie Arnett are engaged. After three years of dating, it seems the couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level.

The Avengers: Endgame actress and her beau, who is the frontman for the indie pop band Milo Greene, have been notoriously private about their romance, so details of their engagement are locked away.

The two first sparked dating rumors in February 2017 when they met while vacationing in Mexico. But by March, E! News confirmed their relationship after they were spotted on a romantic stroll. They were all smiles and walking arm-in-arm around New York City.

A source previously dished that the musician was a "great guy" for the Marvel star. "They are in an exclusive relationship and Lizzie is excited about him," the insider shared at the time. "She deserves it. It's very new though, but they seem to like each other a lot already."