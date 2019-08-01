Why Celebrities Are Faithful to Faithfull the Brand

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 3:30 AM

E-Comm: Faithfull Tthe Brand

Getty Images; Splash News/E! Illustration

Fashion can be fickle, so when we see stars repeatedly wearing a smaller brand, we take notice. Example: Faithfull the Brand, whose travel-friendly (and travel-inspired) designs have been seen on so many celebs this summer.

Faithfull the Brand was established in 2012 on the island of Bali, Indonesia, by two friends: Australian Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Norwegian Helle Them-Enger. The brand's eclectic prints are inspired by their travels and vintage market finds. Each piece of clothing is designed, sourced and produced in Bali using handmade techniques. So you while you splurge a little (really, everything is under $200), you can happily know you're giving back to the local communities of Indonesia too.

Is it any wonder celebs are crazy for this brand? Take a look at our picks below and get ready to join the Faithfull!

Beldhi Dress

There's a reason this dress is a best-seller: The smocked elastic bodice flatters all bust sizes and the lightweight crepe fabric is perfect for hot summer weather.

Ecomm: Celebs Faithfull Trend
$159 Shopbop $159 Revolve
La Guardia Top

Don't be scared off by this top's plunging neckline—it also features a hook-and-eye closure so you can show less (or more) cleavage.

Ecomm: Celebs Faithfull Trend
$109 Revolve
Kamares Skirt

Pair the fun skirt with the matching La Guardia top above, and you've got your new fave vacay oufit!

Ecomm: Celebs Faithfull Trend
$159 Revolve
Laszlo Jumpsuit

This sunny jumpsuit also features the flattering smocked bodice. And it's on sale! Snap it up before it's totally sold out.

E-Comm: Celebs Faithfull Trend
$189
$100 Anthropologie
First Light Top

How much do we love this red blouse? It also features front hook-and-eye closure for cleavage control, and the print comes in a coordinating wrap skirt.

Ecomm: Celebs Faithfull Trend
$109 Revolve $109 Anthropologie
Adita Pants

You gotta love pants that easily work with heels or flats. We'd pair 'em with the First Light Top above.

Ecomm: Celebs Faithfull Trend
$176 Revolve $189
$132 Shopbop
Noemie Animal Print Midi Dress

Channel your inner Old Hollywood bombshell with this on-trend animal print

Ecomm: Celebs Faithfull Trend
$179
$125 Nordstrom $179
$90 Shopbop
Blanco Floral Wrap Minidress

The airy, puffed sleeves add to the charm of this sweet, breezy dress.

Ecomm: Celebs Faithfull Trend
$159 Nordstrom
