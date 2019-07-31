Jane the Virgin Says Goodbye: All About that Narrator Twist, the Wedding, and Hints of the Future

Jane the Virgin just sobbed on that porch swing one last time, and if you think we're also sobbing on our own version of the porch swing, you're fully correct.

That series finale was a perfect, emotional, romantic, and throwback-filled sendoff to the CW series, one that finally saw Jane and Rafael married to each other with Alba officiating, Petra reunited with her love JR, and Rogelio finally becoming an American sensation with nursing student Xiomara at his side as they moved to New York. It all ended with the newly married Jane and Rafael enjoying a moment alone as Jane revealed the new ending to her book: "They turn it into a telenovela."

Suddenly, we were forced to come to terms with the fact that we weren't going to find out what married life was like for these two without a love triangle or an evil crime lord or even the occasional delightful interruption by Rogelio, insisting Raf calls him "dad."

We did, however, have showrunner and executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman to give us answers to all the questions we had after drying our tears.