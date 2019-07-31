How Jane the Virgin Set the Stage For a Perfect Series Finale

Once upon a time, a little show premiered about a young woman who got artificially inseminated by a tired gynecologist.

Back in 2014, it sounded ridiculous, and it was, but that was the genius thing about Jane the Virgin—it took the ridiculous and made it real. The mixture of telenovela plot twists, magical realism, Latinx culture, and the realities of womanhood and motherhood made for a show where absolutely anything could believably happen, and it could probably also make you cry.

Tonight, Jane the Virgin takes its final bow, and showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and her writers were tasked with finding the perfect end to what often was a perfect show, and if you ask us, that's exactly what they managed to do...but we're getting ahead of ourselves.

First, there were crime lords to vanquish and ex-husbands to find closure with.