Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Anniversary Tributes Are So Beautiful They'll Make You Ugly Cry

There's no doubt about it: Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry reign in all courts.

In honor of their 8th wedding anniversary, the high school sweethearts took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone—and basically redefine relationship goals.

"This wasn't today but this was the vibe to celebrate 8 years of officially doing life together," the NBA star captioned a throwback video of the duo toasting their drinks. "Growing strong through all the ups and downs. Life is all about perspective, and my perspective is clear! That @ayeshacurry....that's my baby right there....love you and thank you for being my Proverbs 31:10-11 everyday!"

For her part, the cookbook author described all the ways their romance is truly a slam dunk.

"My baby, my love, my life," she captioned a selfie of the duo. "What can I say. This is us 8 years married in, loving each other for 11 and we somehow still find reasons and things that we love about each other every day. Each day with you is the ultimate blessing. Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss."