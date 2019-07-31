See Bachelorette Hannah Brown's Engagement Ring From Jed Wyatt

ABC
Attention, Bachelor Nation! We have all of the details on Hannah Brown's engagement ring.
On Tuesday's part-two of the Bachelorette season finale, viewers saw contestant Jed Wyatt get down on one knee and propose to Hannah with a gorgeous Neil Lane diamond sparkler. E! News has learned that the ring is a classic oval cut diamond surrounded by a halo of 89 smaller round diamonds to a diamond band. The total approximate weight of all diamonds is 3 carats and it was hand made in platinum, designed and signed by Neil Lane himself.
Jed's proposal came shortly after Hannah said goodbye to fan favorite contestant Tyler Cameron.
Unfortunately, in the words of Chris Harrison, "that's not where this journey ends." After learning that Jed had a girlfriend he never officially broke up with prior to the show, Hannah has since called off their short-lived engagement.
"I can be mad and I can be upset but I do have grace for you," she told him, taking off her new bling. "But also this… doesn't mean the same thing. That's not what I said yes to."
On Monday's part-one of the finale, viewers saw Hannah struggling to choose between the two men, especially after her family had questions about Jed and his music career.
"It makes it really hard because now I'm confused," Hannah told her mom on the episode. "I don't want to make the wrong decision."
Prior to introducing Jed and Tyler to her family, Hannah made the hard decision to send pilot Peter Weber home.
After the episode aired, Peter took to Instagram to reflect on his Bachelorette journey and his time with Hannah.
"Gratitude. The feeling that has consumed me all season and especially now at the end of this journey," Peter began his message. "Thank you Hannah for the opportunity to pursue your heart. You will always have a little bit of mine after the time we were able to spend together."
"Thank you to my brothers from the house. I know we all learned a lot about ourselves during this experience and I'm so happy I was able to make these memories with you guys," he continued. "Thank you to @bacheloretteabc for giving this hopeless romantic a once in a lifetime experience I will never forget. Thank you to my amazing family for always having my back, I think everyone understands where my emotions come from now. Thank you to my friends for giving me more windmill jokes than I know what to do with."
"And thank you Bachelor Nation. I have felt your love and support since night one and I couldn't be more thankful," Peter concluded his post. "Everyone on this planet deserves that 'indescribable, words won't do it justice, make your heart skip a beat' type of love. Never stop until you find it."
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.