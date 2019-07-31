The Bachelor Australia 2019 Eliminations: Who Went Home?

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Jul. 31, 2019 4:59 AM

The Bachelor Australia 2019, Matt Agnew

Astrophysicist Matt Agnew is shooting for the stars when it comes to finding true love on The Bachelor Australia

As the 31-year-old explained in the season 7 premiere, he's genuinely hoping to meet 'the one' during his wild reality TV ride. 

"I applied for The Bachelor because I'm a man of science," he said. "I like to base my decisions based on proven evidence and the Bachelor series has a really good rate of success."

In the first episode, the 31-year-old met 20 eligible bachelorettes—and made solid connections with a few—including nurse and Golden Ticket winner Elly and temporary tattoo-toting chemical engineer Chelsie. Model Vakoo strutted her stuff on a red carpet, while Rachael made a very bold gesture by showing up in a wedding dress. 

However, two women didn't instantly hit it off with Matt. Keep scrolling to find out who's time was cut short on the show.

EPISODE 1
Copywriter Sophie just wasn't the write fit for Matt and was sent home without a rose in the first episode.

The Bachelor Australia 2019 Contestants

EPISODE 1
Keely, we hardly knew ye! The Queensland textiles designer was sent packing after the cocktail party.

The Bachelor Australia 2019 Contestants

The Bachelor Australia 2019: Meet All 28 Women Vying for Matt Agnew’s Heart

