The Bachelor Australia 2019 Eliminations: Who Went Home?

Astrophysicist Matt Agnew is shooting for the stars when it comes to finding true love on The Bachelor Australia.

As the 31-year-old explained in the season 7 premiere, he's genuinely hoping to meet 'the one' during his wild reality TV ride.

"I applied for The Bachelor because I'm a man of science," he said. "I like to base my decisions based on proven evidence and the Bachelor series has a really good rate of success."

In the first episode, the 31-year-old met 20 eligible bachelorettes—and made solid connections with a few—including nurse and Golden Ticket winner Elly and temporary tattoo-toting chemical engineer Chelsie. Model Vakoo strutted her stuff on a red carpet, while Rachael made a very bold gesture by showing up in a wedding dress.

However, two women didn't instantly hit it off with Matt. Keep scrolling to find out who's time was cut short on the show.