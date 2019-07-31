The Bachelor Australia’s Matt Agnew Is Getting This Embarrassing Tattoo Removed

Ten
by Winsome Walker | Wed., Jul. 31, 2019 12:29 AM
Ten
Matt Agnew can thank his lucky stars for laser tattoo removal.
While appearing on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show, The Bachelor Australia suitor was asked if he had any tattoos—and revealed he's in the process of getting a large gorilla on his ribs removed.
"Of course I'm embarrassed," 31-year-old Matt told the radio hosts. "[I got it] a while ago. I was old enough to know better and not drunk enough."
Jackie O asked if the ink had anything to do with internet meme Harambe, the 200kg gorilla who was shot dead after a child fell into his enclosure.
"Well, that's part of the reason I started getting rid of it," the astrophysicist explained. "I got it years before that, and then the whole Harambe thing kicked off and I was like, gee, I look like an absolute bell-end here. I've got an internet meme on my ribs. So I thought, I really want to sort this out."
In the interview, Matt was also grilled by Kyle Sandilands about how many women he had slept with, but avoided giving a direct answer.
"Funnily enough, this is a question on the application form," he said. "I'm not sure what the desired answer is either, so you couldn't even game the system."
KIIS FM
Matt continued: "What's the average again?...Seven, I think, is the average that gets thrown around."
When Jackie O revealed her number was also seven, Matt decided to stand by it too. "Solidarity, I think, yeah seven," he added. "I'm going to stick with that."
This season of The Bachelor, Matt is tasked with choosing between 28 women, who range in ages from 23-34. Unlike the 2018 season which saw Nick Cummins walk away a single man, this year's promos hint that there's a happy ending to Matt's journey.
"I've never believed in a perfect woman until I met you," the Melbourne-based suitor says to an unseen contestant in a clip. "I love you."
The Bachelor Australia premieres Wednesday, July 31 at 7.30pm on Ten.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?