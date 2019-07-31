The Bachelor Australia’s Matt Agnew Is Getting This Embarrassing Tattoo Removed

Matt Agnew can thank his lucky stars for laser tattoo removal.

While appearing on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show, The Bachelor Australia suitor was asked if he had any tattoos—and revealed he's in the process of getting a large gorilla on his ribs removed.

"Of course I'm embarrassed," 31-year-old Matt told the radio hosts. "[I got it] a while ago. I was old enough to know better and not drunk enough."

Jackie O asked if the ink had anything to do with internet meme Harambe, the 200kg gorilla who was shot dead after a child fell into his enclosure.