YouTube Star Grant Thompson Dead at 38 After Paragliding Accident

YouTube star Grant Thompson has sadly passed away. He was only 38-years-old.

The internet personality, who went by "The King of Random" on YouTube, was known for sharing life hacks, random experiments and more. He amassed 11 million followers on his channel, making him one of the top influencers on the platform.

Grant's brother, Mark Thompson, told TMZ of his brother's passing and shared that the YouTuber went paragliding on Monday evening. Mark told the publication Grant's body was discovered by authorities on Tuesday. However, the family is still in the process of learning details about what happened.

Earlier today, a video titled "Grant Thompson, in Memoriam" was uploaded to the internet personality's YouTube page.

"It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night," the description read on the video tribute. "Grant had great love and appreciation for his fans. We invite you to share your thoughts for Grant and the channel in the comments."