All the Fabulous Details on Meghan Markle’s Fashion Collection That Supports a Good Cause

Start saving your pennies!

Meghan Markle is adding a new fashion credit to her ever-growing resumé and style fanatics will want to make note of her latest endeavor. The Duchess of Sussex is launching a workwear capsule collection that will also benefit her royal patronage, Smart Works. The charity helps women who want to enter or return to the workforce, so her collection couldn't be more perfect.

The former Suits actress broke the news in the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited.

"When you walk into a Smart Works space, you're met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes. Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes," she shared in the digital issue of the magazine. "To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friend, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe."