Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Welcome Baby No. 2

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 30, 2019 3:22 PM
Congratulations are in order for Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert. The Bachelor in Paradise couple welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, July 30.
"We are over the moon for our little guy. He came into this world fast at 7 lbs., 9 oz and 20 in. long," Tanner shares with People. "Mom and baby boy are doing great. Emmy just met her little brother — she greeted him with a kiss on the head, so I guess that means she will allow us to bring him home! We are officially a family of four!"
Jade announced her pregnancy at the end of January by sharing a photo of the proud parents smiling alongside their daughter Emerson and holding up a sonogram.
"Baby #2 is adding to our crew!!" she captioned the family photo at the time. "We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We've been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby."
The two then revealed the sex of the child in March. They invited their nearest and dearest—including a few Bachelor in Paradise alums—to a gender reveal celebration and were sprayed with blue Silly String.
Jade kept her followers updated throughout her pregnancy journey. From posting adorable photos of her baby bump to sharing her favorite baby products, the reality star posted it all.
She also shared her struggles, including her fears and concerns over juggling two kids. In addition, she opened up to her followers about suffering a miscarriage before she was pregnant with Emerson.
"I've been keeping this weight for a long time, but being pregnant with our second child, all these emotions have been on the surface for me," she said in February. "I just felt it was time to get it out of me and share our story and honor our baby."
Fans met Jade on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor and Tanner on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette. While neither received the final rose, they ended up finding love with each other on season two of Bachelor in Paradise. They tied the knot in a televised wedding in 2016 and welcomed their daughter in 2017.
Welcome to Bachelor Nation, little guy!
