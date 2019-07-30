How Hannah Brown's Sex Admission Changed The Bachelorette Forever

We hate to borrow a line from Luke Parker here, but let's talk about sex—because The Bachelorette finally is and it's about damn time.

Regardless of the outcome as Hannah Brown's journey to find love comes to a dramatic end on Tuesday night, one thing is clear: the 24-year-old Alabama native has forever changed the franchise, thanks to her refusal to be anything other than her self-professed "hot mess express" self, tendency to unleash "Hannah Beast" at the best times, and zero-tolerance policy for sex-shaming from her suitors. And, oh yeah, she "f--ked in a windmill." Four times. If that's not the sign of a legend we don't know what is.

While the response to Hannah's windmill confession and sex-positive attitude on the ABC reality hit has been mostly applauded, she's still had to face her fair share of slut-shaming and negative online comments, something many of the 14 female leads before her have had to endure.