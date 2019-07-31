The Basketball Wives Cast Trip Is About to Turn Up With Shocking Confrontation

When it comes to the drama, the Basketball Wives cast is going balls to the wall!

Just when you thought the group's trip to San Diego couldn't get more dramatic, tonight's all-new episode promises to bring a whole-new set of fireworks.

Instead of Evelyn Lozada vs. Jennifer Williams, it's all about Feby Torres facing off against Ogom "OG" Chijindu.

"That [situation] was very surprising because if I ask you a question and you claim to be a boss, a boss owns up to it," OG shared with E! News exclusively at the Booby Tape launch party. "She clearly denied making a rap song about me and the world saw that she tried it, so.."

She added, "There's very much more to come."