Margot Robbie and More of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Cast Go Glam on the London Red Carpet

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jul. 30, 2019 12:49 PM

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood London Premiere, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Once upon a time, the stars aligned in London for quite the glamorous premiere. 

We're talking about Tuesday at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, where the cast of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood gathered in honor of their highly anticipated film. 

There, the film's familiar faces, including leads Leonardo DiCaprioBratt Pitt and Margot Robbie, posed on the red carpet. Whether by sheer coincidence or quite perfect planning, Robbie's ethereal gown by Oscar de la Renta perfectly coordinated with the event's orange backdrop. 

Margot Robbie Wore Sharon Tate's Jewelry On Set

Meanwhile, Lena Dunham, who plays Manson Family member Gypsy in the film, stood out from the crowd in a vibrant gold one-shoulder look accented with pink and orange feather trim. 

For more of the London premiere fashions, check out E!'s star-studded gallery below!

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is in theaters in the United States now and will be released in the United Kingdom on August 14. 

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood London Premiere, Lena Dunham

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Lena Dunham

The Girls alum made a sartorial splash on the red carpet in vibrant feathers and gold. 

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood London Premiere, Margot Robbie

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

The star channeled bohemian glamour in a flowy rustic orange dress by Oscar de la Renta with a plunging neckline, paired with gold Tabitha Simmons open-toed heels. 

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood London Premiere,

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt

One of the movie's leading men kept his look simple and streamlined in a navy ensemble. 

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood London Premiere, Simon Pegg

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Simon Pegg

The British actor donned a black three-piece suit for the event, finished off with a pair of sneakers. 

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood London Premiere, Leonardo DiCaprio '

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio

The star behind one of the film's leads, Rick Dalton, opted for a three-piece suit, printed tie and shades. 

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood London Premiere, Quentin Tarantino, Daniela Pick

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Quentin Tarantino & Daniela Pick

The movie's director and writer posed alongside his wife while sporting all black at the premiere. 

