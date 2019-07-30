Marc Jacobs to Receive First Fashion Trailblazer Award at 2019 MTV VMAs

As a designer who paved his own way, Marc Jacobs is making history yet again as MTV's first Fashion Trailblazer Award recipient.

On Tuesday, MTV announced the newly minted honor for the famed fashion mogul.

"The new award will honor a fashion designer who has made an indelible impact within the world of music-artist fashion," MTV said in a press release. "Jacobs and music are inextricably linked, from tapping Cher and Missy Elliott for his ad campaigns, to dressing fashion icons Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. With a legacy that spans over three decades, Jacobs is a preeminent figure in fashion and music, perfectly embodying the spirit of the Fashion Trailblazer Award."

The award is in partnership between MTV and the Council of Fashion Designers of America. As part of the honor, the designer and his team will create a "multimedia activation" with MTV on the red carpet "highlighting his creative vision."