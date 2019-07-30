Wendy Williams Shuts Down Bow Wow's Body Shaming With Epic Comeback

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 30, 2019 9:03 AM

Bow Wow, Wendy Williams

Mindy Small/FilmMagic; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Wendy Williams has a few words for Bow Wow.

After the 32-year-old rapper body-shamed the 55-year-old TV star on social media, the talk-show host shut down the hate on Tuesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

Williams made the comment after congratulating Lil Nas X on "Old Town Road" securing the no. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 17 weeks in a row. Up until this point, the artist had shared the record for longest, consecutive top-spot run with a few major stars. Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's 1995 hit "One Sweet Day" spent 16 weeks at the top of the chart. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's 2017 song "Despacito" did the same. 

"How do you beat Mariah Carey?" Williams asked the crowd.

She also thanked the rapper for sending her some "panty shorts" from his Wrangler collection. In what seemed to be a reference to Bow Wow's post, she then said, "Please refrain from your body shame. You don't have to like it, but someone does." Her audience then burst into applause.

Wendy Williams Gets Body-Shamed By Bow Wow

Over the weekend, the "Bounce With Me" star posted a picture of Williams wearing a black bikini at the beach.

"They say its a hot girl summer," he wrote alongside the since-deleted social media post with several emojis.

Williams fans were quick to come to her defense and demanded that the artist take the post down.

This wasn't the first time the two had a bit of beef. Just last week, Williams called out the artist over some "very distasteful" comments about Ciara

Clearly, Williams doesn't have time for any negativity.

