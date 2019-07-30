The Bachelorette's Peter Weber: Hannah Brown Will Always Have a Piece of My Heart

Peter Weber may not have gotten the final rose on The Bachelorette, but he's flying away with something else: "Gratitude."

In an Instagram post, the pilot said a feeling of gratitude "has consumed me all season and especially now at the end of this journey." Peter was the second runner-up during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. Viewers saw what happened to him in the Monday, July 29 episode of ABC's hit reality dating competition.

"Thank you Hannah for the opportunity to pursue your heart. You will always have a little bit of mine after the time we were able to spend together. Thank you to my brothers from the house. I know we all learned a lot about ourselves during this experience and I'm so happy I was able to make these memories with you guys," he wrote.