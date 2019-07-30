The Bachelor Australia 2019: Where to Follow the Contestants on Instagram

The countdown to The Bachelor Australia is almost over!

Astrophysicist Matt Agnew is tasked with whittling down 28 eligible bachelorettes to hopefully find 'the one'. There's still a lot more to learn about the women vying for Matt's heart, even after pouring over their contestant bios, inspecting their glam cocktail party photos and watching the promos in slow motion for clues.

That's where their Instagram accounts come into play.

We've tracked down all of the contestants' social media profiles and have made many important discoveries so far: model Vakoo knows how to slay a photoshoot (and her 15k followers agree), Jessie has an adorable mini chocolate dachshund, while China researcher Kristen has created a fresh account just in time for the reality series.

Keep scrolling for all of the bachelorettes' accounts, ready for your follows and likes.