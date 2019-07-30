The Bachelor Australia 2019: Where to Follow the Contestants on Instagram

Tue., Jul. 30, 2019

The Bachelor Australia

Instagram

The countdown to The Bachelor Australia is almost over!

Astrophysicist Matt Agnew is tasked with whittling down 28 eligible bachelorettes to hopefully find 'the one'. There's still a lot more to learn about the women vying for Matt's heart, even after pouring over their contestant bios, inspecting their glam cocktail party photos and watching the promos in slow motion for clues. 

That's where their Instagram accounts come into play.

We've tracked down all of the contestants' social media profiles and have made many important discoveries so far: model Vakoo knows how to slay a photoshoot (and her 15k followers agree), Jessie has an adorable mini chocolate dachshund, while China researcher Kristen has created a fresh account just in time for the reality series.

Keep scrolling for all of the bachelorettes' accounts, ready for your follows and likes.

ABBIE CHATFIELD
23, Property Analyst, QLD

BRIANNA FERRANTE
24, Clerical Officer, WA

CASSANDRA MAMONE
33, Jewellery Desisgner, SA

CHELSIE MCLEOD
28, Chemical Engineer, VIC

DANUSH DERAVI
34, Chartered Accountant, VIC

ELLY MILES
24, Nurse, NSW

EMMA ROCHE
32, Fashion Brand Manager, NSW

GEORGINA POWELL
32, Cosmetic Nurse, QLD

HANNAH ECHA
25, Digital Account Manager, VIC

HELENA SAUZIER
25, Health Coach, WA

ISABELLE DAVIES
29, Pilates Instructor, QLD

JESSICA BRODY
30, Makeup Artist, VIC

JESSIE ASHLEY
30, Executive PA, WA

JULIA HYDE
28, Children's Entertainer, NSW

KEELY SPEDDING
27, Textiles Designer, QLD

KRISTEN CZYSZEK
24, China Researcher, QLD

MARY VITURINO
31, Cook, VIC

MONIQUE MORLEY
25, Fashion Designer, NSW

NICHOLE WOOD
25, Cafe Manager, QLD

NIKKI FERRIS
24, Student, NSW

RACHAEL ARAHILL
23, Personal Trainer, NSW

RENEE BARRETT
25, Health Care Coordinator, NT

SAM ROYCE
29, Public Servant, VIC

SOGAND MOHAT
30, Civil Engineer, NSW

SOPHIE ODDO
25, Copywriter, VIC

TARA 
25, Nurse, VIC

TASH DOWELL
34, Sports Teacher, NSW

 

VAKOO KAUAPIRURA
23, Model, NSW

