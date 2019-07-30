The Bachelor Australia 2019: Where to Follow the Contestants on Instagram

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Jul. 30, 2019 8:03 PM
The countdown to The Bachelor Australia is almost over!
Astrophysicist Matt Agnew is tasked with whittling down 28 eligible bachelorettes to hopefully find 'the one'. There's still a lot more to learn about the women vying for Matt's heart, even after pouring over their contestant bios, inspecting their glam cocktail party photos and watching the promos in slow motion for clues.
That's where their Instagram accounts come into play.
We've tracked down all of the contestants' social media profiles and have made many important discoveries so far: model Vakoo knows how to slay a photoshoot (and her 15k followers agree), Jessie has an adorable mini chocolate dachshund, while China researcher Kristen has created a fresh account just in time for the reality series.
Keep scrolling for all of the bachelorettes' accounts, ready for your follows and likes.
ABBIE CHATFIELD
23, Property Analyst, QLD
BRIANNA FERRANTE
24, Clerical Officer, WA
Finally lost my Bali virginity 🌴 #lombok #balibible
CASSANDRA MAMONE
33, Jewellery Desisgner, SA
CHELSIE MCLEOD
28, Chemical Engineer, VIC
One of the giraffes head butted me quite hard. 🙆🏼♀️
DANUSH DERAVI
34, Chartered Accountant, VIC
Lilac Feels #vamff #melbourne #fashion
ELLY MILES
24, Nurse, NSW
Nothing like a pre night shift dippy-la-la ✌🏻
EMMA ROCHE
32, Fashion Brand Manager, NSW
GEORGINA POWELL
32, Cosmetic Nurse, QLD
HANNAH ECHA
25, Digital Account Manager, VIC
HELENA SAUZIER
25, Health Coach, WA
ISABELLE DAVIES
29, Pilates Instructor, QLD
WHERE IS THE BLOODY SUN AT QUEENSLAND. Lettin me down for the last day of summer.. On a side note, I don’t edit my photos. Besides an Instagram filter, I don’t and won’t change a single thing. What you see is what you get. The only problem is that I make @jess_jessie_jessica_ take 500 photos till I get the right one.. Soz bestie xo
JESSICA BRODY
30, Makeup Artist, VIC
Looking for a back alley dumpster to call home ❣️ Outfit by @beilharz_art
JESSIE ASHLEY
30, Executive PA, WA
JULIA HYDE
28, Children's Entertainer, NSW
📷: @navinnnava • • • #film #behindthescenes #actor #actress #actorslife #onset #instadaily #movies #photography #model #modellife #photos #photoshoot #instapic #director #instagood #broadway #singer #musicaltheatre #theatre #singing #screen #stage #netflix #makeup #mac #fenty #fashion #love #selenagomez
KEELY SPEDDING
27, Textiles Designer, QLD
KRISTEN CZYSZEK
24, China Researcher, QLD
Hello everyone! Or should I say Nihao 😉 I’m jumping on board this instagram train to share my journey with you all 🌹Join me this Wednesday 7.30pm on @channel10au #TheBachelorAU 大家好！ 我很高兴使用社交媒体与你分享我的旅程。周三七点半，我希望你们都能看这个相亲电视节目。
MARY VITURINO
31, Cook, VIC
MONIQUE MORLEY
25, Fashion Designer, NSW
Look if I’m being honest - I’m most happy when I’m fishing 🎣 - but I’m not sure who likes it more? 😂 check out my boss in the background - bloody rippa!! Blue #tuskfish #tusky #ocean #fishing #girlswhofish #qld #qldfishing #bcf #hamiltonisland #greatbarrierreef
NICHOLE WOOD
25, Cafe Manager, QLD
Nothing beats a girls night out 🍸
NIKKI FERRIS
24, Student, NSW
RACHAEL ARAHILL
23, Personal Trainer, NSW
I haven’t blessed your screens with myself in a while so here ya go. No worries x
RENEE BARRETT
25, Health Care Coordinator, NT
I’ve had too many ciders and got paint on my carpet - shiiiiiit 🎨
SAM ROYCE
29, Public Servant, VIC
SOGAND MOHAT
30, Civil Engineer, NSW
SOPHIE ODDO
25, Copywriter, VIC
My cocktail matched my dress, so I took a photo 💕🌸
TARA
25, Nurse, VIC
TASH DOWELL
34, Sports Teacher, NSW
VAKOO KAUAPIRURA
23, Model, NSW
The wind really didn’t want me to be great smh 🙄 As most of you know, I’ve been really sick lately... I’ve decided to take a little break and just fully recover! I’m always sleeping late because I’m on social media, and I miss out on so much rest, so I’ve decided that I need a cleanse. I’ll be back better and stronger✌🏾💗 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #girlsofinsta #blackbeauty #darkskin #blackwomen #darkskinwomen #melaningoddess #blackskin #blackgirlfly #melaninrich #blackkbombshells #brownsin #blackcocoagirls #vakoo
