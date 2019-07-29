9 Beauty Insiders Reveal Their Holy Grail Foundations

by Ksenija Lukich | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 7:23 PM
It can be hard to find a foundation that ticks all your boxes.
There are so many brands out there and even more formulas. The struggle is real! Not only does your foundation have to be the right colour, it also has to be perfect for your unique undertone and skin type. Don't even get us started on needing a summer and winter foundation.
You might have dry skin with olive undertones and a love for a high-coverage matte finish, while your bestie has an oily T-zone but is longing for that dewy finish. Don't worry, we see you and are going to do our best to help.
We couldn't possibly undertake such a huge task on our own, so we reached out to some of the biggest influencers and makeup artists in Australia and asked them for their holy grail foundations and why they can't live without them.
Former Miss Universe Australia
Skin type: Dry to combination
Skin undertone: Yellow
Holy grail foundation: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk
Description: Medium coverage, dewy finish
Why I love it: I have tried about a thousand other foundations and I always go back to that. It can be built up or it can be natural
Shade I wear: 7
Beauty and style influencer
Skin type: Oily combination
Skin undertone: Olive/golden
Holy grail foundation: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Foundation
Description: Full coverage, matte finish
Why I love it: One of the only foundations that has my EXACT shade. The application is flawless and lasts all day. It's also non-comedogenic (doesn't clog pores).
Shade I wear: 290
Makeup artist
Skin type: Combination
Skin undertone: Olive/yellow
Holy grail foundation: Laura Mercier Flawless Lumiere Radiance Perfecting Foundation
Description: Medium to full coverage, luminous finish
Why I love it: It looks flawless and leaves my skin looking so glowy and radiant!
Shade I wear: 3N1 Buff
Celebrity makeup artist
Skin type: Dry
Skin undertone: Medium to warm undertone
Holy grail foundation: Becca Ultimate Coverage 24hr Foundation
Description: Full coverage, illuminating finish
Why I love it: It's full coverage but still makes skin look like skin. It also lasts all day and it's good for my dry skin. I do like to mix my foundations though, so I'll use the Becca foundation through the centre of my face and then something lighter on the outside.
Shade I wear: Fawn
Makeup artist and beauty blogger
Skin type: Oily
Skin undertone: Olive
Holy grail foundation: Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation
Description: Full coverage, semi-matte finish
Why I love it: It's totally life proof! It lasts all day through heat, humidity and it controls shine better than any other foundation I've ever worn!
Shade I wear: 3W Tawny
Celebrity makeup artist
Skin type: Combo, oily T-zone but dehydrated elsewhere
Skin Undertone: Pink
Holy grail foundation: Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer
Description: Full coverage, creamy finish
Why I love it: Even though this is a concealer I use it as a foundation. It's a full to medium coverage but it's so creamy and it's in stick form. What I like about it is it's got more weight to it so it's less likely to sink into lines. It's great for men and women
Shade I wear: Medium 30
Beauty content creator
Skin type: Normal to dry skin
Skin undertone: Neutral. I am naturally very fair but I use fake tan
Holy grail foundation: Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder
Description: Light to medium coverage, dewy finish
Why I love it: You can really build it and it doesn't sit heavy on the skin. I feel like it looks super natural but you can mix it with other products really easily.
Shade I wear: Medium 6
Makeup artist
Skin type: Combination
Skin undertone: Yellow/warm
Holy grail foundation: Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Foundation
Description: Medium coverage, semi-matte finish
Why I love it: Perfect finish, amazing coverage—I look airbrushed but my skin still looks like skin!
Shade I wear: Medium Y320
Beauty influencer
Skin type: Dry
Skin undertone: Warm
Holy grail foundation: NARS Natural Radiant Longwear foundation
Description: Full coverage, luminous finish
Why I love it: It's full coverage and long-wearing, but still looks dewy and fresh on my skin
Shade I wear: Santa Fe
