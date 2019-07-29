9 Beauty Insiders Reveal Their Holy Grail Foundations

It can be hard to find a foundation that ticks all your boxes.

There are so many brands out there and even more formulas. The struggle is real! Not only does your foundation have to be the right colour, it also has to be perfect for your unique undertone and skin type. Don't even get us started on needing a summer and winter foundation.

You might have dry skin with olive undertones and a love for a high-coverage matte finish, while your bestie has an oily T-zone but is longing for that dewy finish. Don't worry, we see you and are going to do our best to help.

We couldn't possibly undertake such a huge task on our own, so we reached out to some of the biggest influencers and makeup artists in Australia and asked them for their holy grail foundations and why they can't live without them.