Go Inside Vanderpump Rules Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's $2 Million Home

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes... a dream house!

After getting married last month, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are ready to start their next chapter together: being homeowners. While the newlyweds shared the special news in May, they are getting settled into their $2 million mansion in the San Fernando Valley and making it their own. And while it might be a trek from their restaurant duties at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR, it looks like the pair is enjoying their neighborhood in Valley Glen.

"I am feeling SO blessed! We have so much to look forward to," the Kentucky native captioned her Instagram post of their purchase. "We are moving into our first home... We are growing up, moving forward, & working for our forever happiness."

In fact, they're not too far from co-stars and BFFs Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney and Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, who also bought their homes around the same area.