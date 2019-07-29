Just How Dramatic Is Hannah Brown's The Bachelorette Finale Going to Be?

Tonight, Hannah Brown's journey to find love begins to end.

After a full season of The Bachelorette dedicated to one horrible man who ended up going out in a blaze of sexist sex-shaming, Hannah's ending is a bit of a question mark. Her three remaining guys are certainly the only three other guys we got to know very much about this season, but there's no clear frontrunner. Did she have sex in a windmill with the guy (Peter Weber) she's hoping to be with forever, or did she have sex in a windmill with the guy she really just wanted to have sex with? Did she not have sex with the guy (Tyler Cameron) she's hoping to be with forever, or will she end up never having sex with him at all?

And then there's Jed Wyatt, who she may or may not have had sex with in a normal hotel room, but who's been plagued by reports of having a serious girlfriend right up until he got on the plane to Los Angeles, and who outright admitted he originally only went on the show to promote his (slightly dubious) music career?