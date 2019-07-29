Just How Dramatic Is Hannah Brown's The Bachelorette Finale Going to Be?

ABC
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 3:39 PM
ABC
Tonight, Hannah Brown's journey to find love begins to end.
After a full season of The Bachelorette dedicated to one horrible man who ended up going out in a blaze of sexist sex-shaming, Hannah's ending is a bit of a question mark. Her three remaining guys are certainly the only three other guys we got to know very much about this season, but there's no clear frontrunner. Did she have sex in a windmill with the guy (Peter Weber) she's hoping to be with forever, or did she have sex in a windmill with the guy she really just wanted to have sex with? Did she not have sex with the guy (Tyler Cameron) she's hoping to be with forever, or will she end up never having sex with him at all?
And then there's Jed Wyatt, who she may or may not have had sex with in a normal hotel room, but who's been plagued by reports of having a serious girlfriend right up until he got on the plane to Los Angeles, and who outright admitted he originally only went on the show to promote his (slightly dubious) music career?
This season's finale will play out over two nights, which isn't new for the franchise, but does likely mean we're in for some drama. Most seasons of the franchise have ended with a two-hour finale, followed by an hour of After the Final Rose interviews and confrontations, but when things are extra juicy, the show has expanded to two nights of footage and live interviews.
Colton Underwood's season finale played out over two nights earlier this year, beginning with the infamous fence jump and Colton's attempt to escape from production after Cassie Randolph told him she was leaving and ending with Colton and Cassie just dating.
Arie Luyendyk Jr. .'s season of The Bachelor also ended with a two-night finale, and it's not hard to figure out why. After getting engaged to Becca Kufrin in a normal finale, Arie broke up with her and went back to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, all of which was filmed and played out over two of the most dramatic nights the show has actually ever had.
Before Arie, the last two-night finale was Jason Mesnick's back in 2009, when he dumped fiancee Molly Malaney on After the Final Rose and got together with runner-up Melissa Rycroft.
ABC
Hannah's will be the first season of The Bachelorette to end with a two-night finale/After the Final Rose combo, and we also can't help but notice it will be the first season since Andi Dorfman's season where the guy who got the first impression rose will definitely not win, as Hannah gave hers to Luke Parker (or Cam Ayala, if you count that rose she gave out during Colton's finale).
It's genuinely hard to guess who Hannah's eye may really be on, and it's not as if Hannah's spilled the beans on whether she's happily engaged, as some former stars have done, but it just seems like we might be in for something a little less straightforward and a lot more drama-filled than Bachelorette finales typically are, and that's pretty thrilling.
It's truly unfortunate that these two episodes will also be the first ones all season that Luke Parker can't possibly dominate, but at least it seems he's gone for good, and hopefully Hannah will be able to happily move on amidst whatever drama happens
For now, let's take a look back at every finale of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, some of which were extra dramatic, and some of which seem totally boring now in hindsight.
ABC
Not even the first season of the entire franchise featured a proposal. Bachelor Alex Michel did not propose to Amanda Marsh, but he did pick her over Trista Rehn at the end of the six-episode season. They dated for a year before sadly breaking up.
ABC
Anybody remember Aaron Buerge? He did propose to his chosen lady, Helene Eksterowicz (who we also don't remember), but they broke up after a few months.
ABC
Trista Rehn returned after "losing" season one of The Bachelor for her own shot at love, and boy did she find it! Runner-up Charlie Maher didn't stand a chance against Ryan Sutter, who Rehn then married in December of the same year. They are miraculously still together with two kids!
Article continues below
ABC
Andrew Firestone is the first Bachelor whose name we actually remember! Unfortunately, his relationship with Jen Schefft did not pan out after his proposal, because they broke up after just a few months.
ABC
One of Trista's rejects from The Bachelorette, Bob Guiney,got his own time in the love-finding spotlight, but he didn't end up proposing to his winner, Estella Gardinier. He did, however, give her a promise ring, which is only one of the most high school things that has ever happened on this show. Their promise did not last long, and they broke up shortly after the show aired.
ABC
Meredith Phillips got a second chance after sent home by Bob Guiney, and did get engaged to Ian McKee. Their relationship sadly only lasted a little over a year.
Article continues below
ABC
Football player Jesse Palmer was known for being the first non-American Bachelor (because he was Canadian) and also for forgetting a woman's name during the first rose ceremony (which actually doesn't seem that hard to do). He eventually chose Jessica Bowlin over runner-up Tara Huckeby, but he didn't propose and they broke up after just a few weeks.
ABC
A tale of two Bachelors! As it turns out, Kaitlyn and Britt were not the first! Fisherman Byron Velvick (what a name!) won out over Jay Overbye when the women got the chance to vote. Byron proposed to Mary Delgado, who also competed in season four, in Spanish so that her Cuban parents could understand. She accepted, but they never actually married before breaking up in 2009.
ABC
Jen Schefft returned after her breakup with Andrew Firestone to sift through her own batch of suitors. In the end, she didn't pick any of them. Jerry Ferris did propose to her after she finally decided he was better than runner-up John Paul Merritt during the live final episode, but she rejected his proposal.
Article continues below
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Actor (and Jerry O'Connell's little brother) Charlie O'Connell did not propose to Sarah Brice at the end of his season. They did, however, start dating. They broke up in 2007, got back together in 2008, then broke up again in 2010.
ABC
Dr. Travis Stork did not propose to Sarah Stone during his season set in the oh-so-romantic city of Paris, and they broke up shortly after the show aired. Stork went on to appear on The Doctors and is married to another doctor, so he's probably doing just fine.
ABC
Prince Lorenzo Borgheze courted his bachelorettes in Rome, during a string of themed seasons. He did not propose to Jennifer Wilson, and they broke up after just a few months of dating.
Article continues below
ABC
Naval officer Andrew Baldwin proposed to Tessa Horst during the finale, but they called off the engagement a month later. The relationship lasted another few months before they were done for good.
Edward Herrera/ABC
Brad Womack's (first) season is one of the show's most infamous seasons due to the fact that Brad didn't choose anyone. He rejected both DeAnna Pappas and Jenni Croft, and everybody went home alone after the most dramatic finale so far.
ABC/ADAM LARKEY
British hunk Matt Grant proposed to Shayne Lamas in a relatively uneventful finale, drama-wise, aside from runner-up Chelsea Wanstrath calling Shayne "the fakest girl on the show." Even their break-up was perfectly amicable, and they claimed they would remain friends.
Article continues below
ABC/ADAM LARKEY
After being rejected by Brad Womack, DeAnna Pappas managed to find love for one hot second with Jesse Csincsak, while Jason Mesnick was left as the runner-up. In a completely-the-opposite-of-shocking turn of events, DeAnna and Jesse broke up after just a few months of dating.
ABC/MATT KLITSCHER
In another infamous season finale, DeAnna Pappas' reject, Jason Mesnick, first proposed to Melissa Rycroft. He then changed his mind and asked original runner-up, Molly Malaney, for a second chance. They later got engaged, and are—you're never going to believe this—still together! They even have kids!
ABC/MARIO PEREZ
Jillian Harris, Jason Mesnick's reject and the first foreign/Canadian bachelorette, said yes to Ed Swiderski after he proposed to her in the finale. Ed might also be remembered for having to leave in week 5 in order to keep his new job with Microsoft, but he managed to return in week 7. That should have been a sign of true love or something, but Jillian and Ed were broken up a year later. Ed did recently get married though, so good for him!
Article continues below
ABC/MATT KLITSCHER
Ah yes, The Bachelor: On the Wings of Love, aka the best themed season yet. Hot pilot and Jillian Harris reject Jake Pavelka endured many plane jokes in his search for love, eventually proposing to Vienna Girardi. They split a few months later.
ABC/MATT KLITSCHER
After quitting on Jake Pavelka in order to keep her job, Ali Fedotowsky returned to the show and ended up engaged to Roberto Martinez. Their engagement lasted about a year and a half before they called it quits.
ABC/MARK WESSELS
Womack is back! After leaving season 11 alone, Brad Womack returned to try again. Things went a little better for him after proposing to Emily Maynard over Chantal O'Brien, though they broke up before the season was even done airing. They got back together later, and then broke up again just a couple months later. Poor Brad Womack.
Article continues below
ABC/MATT KLITSCHER
After losing out on Brad "Forever Alone" Womack, Ashley Hebert actually managed to successfully find love with J.P. Rosenbaum after rejecting Ben Flajnik. J.P. proposed in the finale, she said yes, and they were married on TV in 2012. They are magnificently still together with one kid!
ABC/NICK RAY
Winemaker and Ashley Hebert's runner-up Ben Flajnik did propose to Courtney Robertson in the season 16 finale, but they couldn't even wait for the show to finish airing before they broke up. They tried again, and even got engaged again, but they were over by October. Sad.
ABC
After breaking up with Brad Womack twice, Emily Maynard got a second (third?) chance when the show moved production to her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina so she could be near her daughter. She ended up engaged to Jef Holm after he proposed, but they only lasted til October.
Article continues below
Dave Hagerman/ABC
Maynard's third place finisher, Sean Lowe, is actually another success story! He may have had a breakdown when saying goodbye to runner-up Lindsay Yenter, but it was clear that he and Catherine Giudici were meant to be. They got married in 2014 and they're still together, helping to keep love alive.
ABC/Francisco Roman
Two in a row! Bridal stylist and Sean Lowe reject Desiree Hartsock may have still been heartbroken over Brooks Forester having left because he didn't love her, but she said yes when Chris Siegfried proposed in the season finale. They were married in January 2015 and are still together!
ABC/Rick Rowell
Oh Juan Pablo Galavis. He was not exactly the most popular bachelor, even though he seemed like he could be after Desiree Hartsock sent him packing. He just ended up making a lot of women angry, and for the first time since season 11, he did not propose at the end of his season. He did ask Nikki Ferrell to continue to date him, rejecting Clare Crawley. Juan Pablo and Nikki ended up on Couples Therapy, but nothing could save them. They broke up in October.
Article continues below
ABC/Javier Pesquera
Andi Dorfman made quite the impression when she told off Juan Pablo and left before he had the chance to send her home. Her season was equally memorable, partly in thanks to runner-up Nick Viall calling her out during the finale for sleeping with him when she wasn't going to pick him. She ended up engaged to Josh Murray, but they only lasted a few months before calling it off.
ABC/Nicole Kohl
Chris "Prince Farming" Soules was a fan favorite during Andi's season, and honestly we thought that he and Whitney Bischoff could last forever when he proposed to her in the finale. Unfortunately, they barely made it further than one Dancing with the Stars season, which was a bummer.
James Devaney/GC Images
Kaitlyn Bristowe started off as one of two bachelorettes with Britt Nilsson, but won the vote to stay on the show. She became possibly the show's most controversial contestant ever by bringing on former consestant Nick Viall a few weeks into the season, sleeping with him, and then having to tell the other guys. In the end, she chose exactly who we thought she'd choose from day one: Shawn Booth. Nick was left heartbroken again. Kaitlyn and Shawn lasted more than three years before splitting up.
Article continues below
ABC
Ben Higgins committed what some would call a major Bachelor no no when he told both of his final two women that he loved them. That made it all the more painful when he dumped JoJo Fletcher and proposed to Lauren Bushnell. Ben and Lauren have since called things off, and we kinda blame the question mark at the end of their reality show, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?
Lauren is now engaged to country singer Chris Lane.
ABC/ Heidi Gutman
As if JoJo Fletcher was ever going to pick anyone other than Jordan Rodgers. We actually struggled to remember who else even made it to the last few weeks of her season, because Jordan was the frontrunner from the moment he stepped out of the limo. Robby? We think the runner up's name was Robby. Jordan and JoJo are still together and about to star in their own home renovation show.
ABC
Nick Viall finally got his chance to choose, and after a fairly tumultuous and very emotional season, he picked the only girl who puked during a gravity-free date in the sky. Nick and Vanessa Grimaldi made it to August before calling things off.
Article continues below
ABC
Dallas attorney and Bachelor season 12 second runner-up Rachel Lindsay had one hell of an emotional finale thanks to her intense break up and reunion with Peter Kraus, but after many tears, she ended up happily picking & accepting a proposal from Miami chiropractor Bryan Abasolo. They're currently deep in the midst of wedding planning.
ABC/Paul Hebert
What an ending! Arie Luyendyk Jr. was a surprising pick for the star, and a fairly boring one for the majority of his season, despite a really incredible group of women to choose from.
In the end, he chose and proposed to Becca Kufrin, dated her for a month or two, then called the cameras back so that we would be able to watch half an hour of unedited footage of him dumping her. He then went straight to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, and they've been together ever since. Arie proposed during night two of a brutal After the Final Rose, and Becca was then announced as the next Bachelorette. Now, Arie and Lauren are married and parents to a new baby. All's well that ends well? Maybe?
ABC
After being dramatically and traumatically dumped by Arie Luyendyk Jr, Becca went on to find love with Garrett Yrigoyen over runner-up Blake Horstmann, despite some controversy over Garrett's behavior on Instagram. They are still together!
Article continues below
ABC/John Fleenor
While some questioned the choice of 26 year-old virgin football player Colton Underwood as the star of his own season, it ended up being a hell of a ride. He got so mad at one point that he became a true Bachelor legend by jumping over a giant fence to escape the production after learning that Cassie Randolph wasn't ready for marriage and was planning to leave.
He ended up convincing her to stay, but they did not get engaged. They're currently still dating!
The Bachelorette airs Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?