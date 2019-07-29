Say What?! Jennifer Lopez Just Revealed She's Never Driven a Car

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 3:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez has our jaw on the floor!
Earlier today, the music superstar took to YouTube and shared a brand-new video titled "Day in My Life: MY BIRTHDAY!!!!"
Before fans get to see footage from the unforgettable party, they may just want to see the special surprise Alex Rodriguez pulled off.
When the former MLB player treated his leading lady to a $140,000 Porsche, Jennifer may have revealed a surprising fact.
"What the hell? What is that?" she shared while looking visibly shocked. "I've never had a car like this. I've never driven a car before." Say what?!
"Oh my god. It's perfect! It's amazing," she added before driving off out of the driveway. "Can I get a double seatbelt?" Alex joked while hopping in the passenger's seat.
For those who love a good ride, E! News confirmed that the birthday gift was a Porsche 911 GTS convertible that can go from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.6 seconds. It also has a top track speed of more than 190 mph.
"Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl," Alex said in a previous birthday clip. "Since we've been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do."
He continued, "You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let's make this birthday a very special one."
Jennifer ultimately received an unforgettable birthday party that included guests DJ Khaled and DJ Cassidy.
And before you know it, the hitmaker was back on the road as part of her It's My Party tour. Safe to say this year is so sweet!
