Gigi and Bella Hadid's Beach Wrestling Is Proof You Don't Want to Mess With These Supermodel Sisters

Supermodel sisters with superhero moves.

We're talking about Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, two of the fashion world's most famous siblings. The ladies have been vacationing in Mykonos, Greece in honor of half-sister Alana Hadid's 34th birthday. On Monday, the siblings were spotted with friends on the beach. Ever the playful sisters, Gigi was snapped jumping onto Bella as she appeared to roughhouse with her sister in the water. Sand, sun and some casual wrestling in the sea? Check, check and check!

While the supermodels seem to be enjoying some vacation time overseas, they've been keeping fans in the loop with photos of themselves on social media from the trip.